Sound Off for February 12, 2017

Extreme salary compression
The way the costs of my benefits keep increasing, while my pay remains stagnant, the day will soon arrive when I'll save to pay my employer to work.
Not the first time
The world knows that our President did not serve in the military. Yet he criticizes Senator McCain, one of our heroes.
Give us a demonstration
Step right up, you disciples of "waterboarding." You can tell us how much you like it.
Be more like me
Just because I refuse to lower my moral standards doesn’t make me a hateful person.
Count me in
Donald Trump: I agree 100 percent about the wall in Mexico. Tell me where to send my donation.
How absurd can it get?
Now the British Medical Association is asking everyone to stop using the term "expectant mother" because it offends transgender and intersex people. Proverbial crap! This whole world is becoming one giant intergender fender bender.
Wouldn’t it be nice ...
Think of the trillions of dollars we would not have to spend each year on security, law enforcement, prosecution, courts, and jails and could instead spend fighting poverty and sickness, if only people would behave.
We deserve better
It's sad that the only newspaper Columbus has to offer is a left-wing, anti-everything-Republican rag.
Comments