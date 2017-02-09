Sound Off for February 13, 2017

Enjoy
Khalid Sheik Mohammed, mastermind of 9/11, says if he's sentenced to death, he'll look forward to seeing Osama bin Laden again. Maybe he can sit down, share a Pepsi, and watch some porno with him.
Free ... for me
UC Berkeley riots again show that the only free speech the left supports is when they are talking to a mirror.
Grim irony
So we are honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were named by the Native Americans they fought and killed? Go figure.
Human cost
When Republicans repeal Obamacare the number of uninsured in Georgia will jump by 71%, and 1,006,000 Georgians will lose health insurance.
Bipartisan swamp
Congress is backing up Trump's claim that Washington is indeed the swamp that needs draining. And, it's not just Democrats, either.
Rule of law
Police chiefs and sheriffs in sanctuary cities that selectively refuse to enforce laws should be arrested for constitutional violations. Giving illegals a pass when they commit other crimes is a crime.
Seize the chance
Republican ranks could swell by millions if they would — like Democrats — recruit, instead of reject, Hispanic and Muslim immigrants. These are primarily people of faith, whose values are more conservative than liberal.
