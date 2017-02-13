Sound Off for February 14, 2017

Apocalypse now
Mark of the Beast: When the TV commercials start telling how cool and hip it is to have the new invisible barcode imprinted on your wrist to replace your wallet, just say no.
Infrastructure hierarchy
The River Road roundabout at Green Island is to be "elaborate." Why aren't the others in the city "elaborate"? The one on Blackmon Road built over a year ago has yet to be landscaped.
We’re the punch line
America now ranks 29th in the world in science and math scores. You know it’s time for a change when the Polish (ranked 11th) start telling American jokes.
On the job
It is refreshing to see a President who actually works at the job. Like him or not, you can’t argue with his work ethic. Millions of Americans need to take notice of that.
Try eating it
The Republican political dogs have caught the Obamacare car. Now what?
Get with the program
Just what kind of Americans are you liberals? We can take all that oil from Iraq, Iran, Libya — all of it — and be rich!
