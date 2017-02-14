Sound Off for February 15, 2017

Bush 41 the last to qualify
In order to become a school superintendent, you should have been a teacher first. In order to become Commander-in-Chief, you should have been in the military first.
Emissions come from ... us
Climate change can't be stopped because China and India refuse to reduce emissions. If all nations obeyed identical limits, thus reducing current emission levels, population increases would quickly offset that. Population control is the key.
Eternal conflict
Patriotism and religion (who is god?) will oddly be the demise of all humans. Your god is real. Their god is real. Each in opposition. We are beings on a planet in space. Hello?
Aim high
Alabama Governor Bentley, champion of morals, appoints Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate. Why not appoint your girlfriend, or maybe Mike Hubbard?
‘Information’ a relative value
We live in the information age, yet we're on the precipice of anarchy and civil war because we lack the common sense required to know how to filter, sort, qualify, analyze, and react to information.
