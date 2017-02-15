Sound Off for February 16, 2017

Unrequited love
Carson McCullers hated Columbus. Why is everyone going gaga over her?
First things first
Don't bother me with pleas to improve our crumbling bridges, highways, airports, etc. — we have a wall to build!
Show us the wonder
I’d love to see a demonstration of waterboarding on the fool who thinks that it is a “wonderful technique.”
Eternal optimist
The Falcons will be back and will play in next year’s Super Bowl. Just wait and see.
Just another immigrant anyway
Everyone is talking about the Statue of Liberty and what’s inscribed on her … just send her back to the French.
Unappreciated dignity
It is becoming more apparent with every tweet that I miss President Obama terribly. How I wish we could get him back for another couple of terms.
All the same
You Trump-haters are real pieces of work.
