Sound Off

February 15, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for February 16, 2017

Unrequited love

Carson McCullers hated Columbus. Why is everyone going gaga over her?

First things first

Don't bother me with pleas to improve our crumbling bridges, highways, airports, etc. — we have a wall to build!

Show us the wonder

I’d love to see a demonstration of waterboarding on the fool who thinks that it is a “wonderful technique.”

Eternal optimist

The Falcons will be back and will play in next year’s Super Bowl. Just wait and see.

Just another immigrant anyway

Everyone is talking about the Statue of Liberty and what’s inscribed on her … just send her back to the French.

Unappreciated dignity

It is becoming more apparent with every tweet that I miss President Obama terribly. How I wish we could get him back for another couple of terms.

All the same

You Trump-haters are real pieces of work.

Sound Off

