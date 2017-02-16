Sound Off

February 16, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for February 17, 2017

‘Payoff’ comes at high cost

I’m a living example that gambling breaks up marriages and homes. We do not need a casino in Columbus.

Fix outgo, not income

Columbus does not have a property or sales tax problem; it has a spending problem.

Call it what he will

The "so-called" apprentice president who Tweets about a "so-called" lifetime Bush-appointed federal court judge is about to grope with an avalanche of "so-called" lawsuits the likes of which he cannot fathom.

Sit down and shut up

Somebody please tell Pocahontas that Jeff Sessions is the attorney general and does a much better job at that than she does as a senator.

At the tone, don’t leave a message

The comment White House line has been closed for the last 14 days. They are stonewalling.

A little artistic courage

I’m disappointed with Carmike Cinemas. They are not showing the movie “I Am Not Your Negro.” We shouldn’t have to go to Atlanta to see it. What’s up, Columbus? Don’t be scared.

