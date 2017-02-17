Sound Off for February 18, 2017

Good read
Thanks for the Valentine’s trivia. It was fascinating.
Life insurance
If you want to live to be 100, increase your odds by getting the death penalty. Look at Carlton Gary.
I’m with The Don
The more the Democrats attack President Trump and the more they hate him, the better I like him. Go Trump Go.
Costly ‘help’
It's mid-February and between premiums, deductibles, and copays, I've already spent a third of my 2017 salary on healthcare. There's no such thing as affordable care. The Act only made things worse.
Well said
A beautiful card came to me for Valentine’s Day. It says “bloom where you are planted.” I thought that was great.
It’s called a life
I’d like to protest many things but I’m too busy working and providing for my family.
Get real
Anyone who thinks Gen. Flynn contacted the diplomats from Russia without Trump telling him to has his head in the sand.
That ‘S’ part ...
Why does MCSD need a mission statement? One would think the mission would be self evident.
Endorsement
Alabama needs a level-headed Democrat like Troy King for state attorney general.
Comments