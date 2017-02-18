Sound Off for February 19, 2017

New TV award
The Grammys are a great show but they need to add a new category: Best Attorney Commercial.
Ground yourself, Sir
If Air Force One is operating with the same "fine tuned precision" as the White House, the President might seriously consider taking the bus.
Muted culture
Remember "Sticks and stones may break my bones..."? Nowadays one word can get you fired. Even when it simply sounds like the word you actually said. We're a nation of thin-skinned, controlled-speech psychos.
Raising the romance bar
Great. Tag team, kvetch session before Columbus Council paused for Valentine's Day wishes. My wife now expects my (big self) to be on the public agenda next year to wish her a happy Valentine's Day.
Works for me
Better jobs, respect for America, intelligence in the White House again. What’s wrong with that?
Should this one go on the website?
The Internet is the destruction of civilization.
Inequitably distributed expense
If you paid $200 for concert tickets and the people seated next to you snuck in without paying a dime, would you be happy for them? That's a perfect analogy of legal versus illegal immigration.
Nice while they lasted
Seems that wildly popular government rules are never enforced, such as the "Do not call" registry and the "commercials can't be louder than the program" rule.
With apologies to The Doors ...
Strange days have found Alabama.
