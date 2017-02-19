Sound Off for February 20, 2017

Odd choice
The dragonfly's main source of existence is the mosquito … why advocate for a "trail" system named for the predator of man's bane?
Count me in
I would like the opportunity to bid on the $64 million dollar demolition of the Government Center. Don't know a thing about demolition but I know a guy ...
Groundhog Day
Pathological pattern: Donald makes up a falsehood and tweets it out worldwide. The press reveals his ignorance/lie. Donald blames the press for correcting his stupidity. Repeat. Sad.
Economic boost
It is time we take some serious action to combat addiction and poverty. Casino gambling will raise all ships.
Border security
The newer fake passports are undetectable, according to experts. Venezuela is a known source of them, and ISIS terrorists from Syria and other countries have them. They will enter our country unless we ban them.
Credibility gap
Media get First Amendment protection but urinate all over it by choosing sides. They were supposed to be servants of the people but like politicians they cover became arrogant. They wonder why they aren't trusted.
Be afraid
The Donald needs a war. Watch out, America, and especially Fort Benning.
