Sound Off for February 21, 2017

Not alone
I wanted to be a Falcons fan so bad.
He knows
Someone please tell John Lewis that Democrats were in charge when he was being beaten.
Biblical numbers
Of the Ten Commandments in the Bible, Trump has already broken 11 of them.
Judgment test
If you care about what Lady Gaga thinks, then you’re an idiot.
Tech blessing
Is anything more obnoxious than all those attorney ads on TV? Thank goodness for a mute button!
The steel balls
America is reliving a real-life rendition of “The Caine Mutiny,” only instead of Humphrey Bogart as Captain Queeg, we have The Donald as President Trump.
Needed saying
Mr Jeff Bust's commentary was spot on; if all the energy that is being spent on bashing Trump was turned to supporting him our country would be much better off.
Backlash?
In 1963 George Wallace blocked a school house door to keep blacks from entering. In 2017 Black Lives Matter blocked a school house door to keep a white woman — Betsy DeVos — from entering. Full circle.
Sincerely devout
Trump is a self-made man who worships his creator.
