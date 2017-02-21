Sound Off for February 22, 2017

This is real
"Civil Asset Forfeiture": The right for your government to raid your home, plant drugs, and arrest you. Then steal your home and everything you own. Legally. Please pay attention.
Orwellian prerequisite
Indifference about the distinction between truth and lies is the precondition of fascism.
Motorway morons
America is definitely no longer great and definitely needs to be made great again. All the proof you could ever need can be found by looking at the way so many Americans drive these days.
All considered ...
Three bad weeks with Trump is better than four good years with Hillary. It’s time to give the man a chance.
Donaldspeak
According to President Trump, "leaks" are illegal when they hurt him and "revelations" when applied to his opponents. SAD.
Fiscal solution
If we took every patrol officer and parked them at intersections and they did nothing but issue tickets for running red lights, we could probably erase the city's budget crises in one day.
