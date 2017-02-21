Sound Off

February 21, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for February 22, 2017

This is real

"Civil Asset Forfeiture": The right for your government to raid your home, plant drugs, and arrest you. Then steal your home and everything you own. Legally. Please pay attention.

Orwellian prerequisite

Indifference about the distinction between truth and lies is the precondition of fascism.

Motorway morons

America is definitely no longer great and definitely needs to be made great again. All the proof you could ever need can be found by looking at the way so many Americans drive these days.

All considered ...

Three bad weeks with Trump is better than four good years with Hillary. It’s time to give the man a chance.

Donaldspeak

According to President Trump, "leaks" are illegal when they hurt him and "revelations" when applied to his opponents. SAD.

Fiscal solution

If we took every patrol officer and parked them at intersections and they did nothing but issue tickets for running red lights, we could probably erase the city's budget crises in one day.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos