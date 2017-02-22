Sound Off for February 23, 2017

Believe me, I know
The problem with the world today: Too many armchair quarterbacks. Too few Tom Bradys and Matt Ryans. Said the armchair quarterback.
By far the better man
At some point, Pence trying to smooth things over for Mr. Arrogant is going to get old. Pence is, many times over, more presidential.
On balance, not a bad idea
What’s wrong with having good relations with Russia? Many House and Senate members are in bed with the defense contractors, so peace and diplomacy are not on their list.
The bottom line
Members of the press are truth seekers? Ha Ha. As long as it doesn’t affect their advertising revenue.
Defense ignorance
The USS Zumwalt is a destroyer. We haven't built any battleships since 1944. And that $800,000 projectile has been replaced by a $70,000 projectile. If you don't know what you're talking about, do some research.
Most popular exercise option
Overweight? Reach for your mate instead of your plate.
