February 23, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for February 24, 2017

Don’t punish the kids

Children receiving a free education in the MCSD should receive free lunches. The U.S government gives food to the schools. Go after the parents of students who don't pay.

It’s the way it works

Republicans helped confirm ultra-liberals Kagan and Sotomayor, even though they disagree with parts of our Constitution. Unless it's amended, public officials are duty-bound to obey it. Democrats must confirm Gorsuch.

Fallacious argument

The decades-old excuse for opposing voter ID (it's nearly impossible to obtain a free ID) is like saying your teeth rotted because it's impossible to get a toothbrush, even though you've tried for 20 years.

No sympathy, sir

If Trump thinks he inherited a mess, he should have seen what it was like eight years ago.

Consolidation of powers?

Is the Superintendent of Education also the secretary and Executive Officer? Please advise.

He hides it well

A president who works hard? Really?

