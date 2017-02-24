Sound Off for February 25, 2017

Nature alert
Hey all you developers and contractors! I saw some green in North Columbus yesterday! Better get your concrete mixers busy and do something about it before it spreads!
Toxic spill
Donald Drumpf opens his mouth and shoots out a tweet. Clean up on Aisle 7! Then he blames the media for his own ignorance.
Simple terms
Immigrants to the USA have nothing to worry about as long as they are legal, pay their taxes and don't get arrested for a felony.
We all live here
It is disgusting that people are destroying our beautiful city by throwing their trash on the ground on highways, exit ramps, streets and lawns.
No trivial matter
National Security Chairman conspires with the Russian enemy — dangerous and unprecedented in American history.
Flip a coin
Sexy Republican Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, in an effort to avoid impeachment, appoints Attorney General Luther Strange as Jeff Sessions ' successor. Ain't a whole lot of difference in Republican and Democratic politics.
Don’t bet on it
Trump just finished his fourth week since his inauguration as our 45th President. At the rate liberals are imploding so far, there may be none left to vote in 2018.
