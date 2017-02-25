Sound Off for February 26, 2017

Upkeep is part of the deal
Just saw "Dripping pipes, fire hazards revealed on Government Center tour" in the newspaper. How much older is the Sears Tower? It's called "maintenance and repair." Try it; it works.
Wish you’d seen this earlier
You're right: If we devote all our energy to support Trump, we could accomplish great things. Had you buried your hatred for Obama we could have accomplished even greater things.
It’s going to happen
Coyotes look like dogs; I hate to see how many dogs will be killed because of the hunting challenge in Georgia. The dog will be an unintended victim of the contest.
What ‘exceptionalism’?
Throw into the trash the warm lunches of hungry school children, and we criticize other countries?
If he’s still stuck on the campaign ...
PolitiFact said that Trump made more “pants on fire” statements than all the other 21 presidential candidates combined.
Uncomplicated profile
Every Democrat that I’ve met is a parasite in some form or another.
Leakers, not Russia, are the threat
I’m more concerned about the treasonous act of the National Security Agency than I am about any conversations with Russia.
Re the Fourth Estate:
The way the media acts you’d think there were four branches of the government … and the media was the fourth branch.
