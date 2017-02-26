Sound Off for February 27, 2017

Eager to see it
Sean Hannity boasted that he would let himself be waterboarded for charity. We’re still waiting.
Better spent
Instead of spending money on another roundabout that we don’t need, pay our police. They deserve it after putting up with all of this crime.
Full of French?
Kudos to the Sound Offer who wants to send the Statue of Liberty back to France. It was France’s version of the Trojan Horse.
Party switch
I wish the media could pretend that President Trump was a Democrat, then they would be kinder to him.
It’s still legal
The more you try to make the Confederate Flag disappear the more I’m going to shove it in your face.
Nostalgia TV
Big thanks to WRBL for broadcasting “The Little Rascals” on Saturday mornings. I love it.
Tragedy epidemic
How many more deaths will there be on our highways before driving and texting is taken seriously and becomes a felony?
It’s not about you
To our current president: This country was great before January 20, 2017.
Enjoy it now
What's up with the warm weather is climate change, but we continue to elect public officials who won't do anything about it.
