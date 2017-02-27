Sound Off for February 28, 2017

Bottom line
Do you suppose the real reason they don't fix the signal light road sensors in the Columbus-Phenix City area is so they can collect more gas taxes?
New image
After the Oscar faux pas Sunday, I guess it will only be fitting if "the Academy" changes the name of the statuette from "Oscar" to "Steve Harvey" next year.
Tread softly
To the person who constantly refers to liberals as uneducated, lazy and stupid, might I warn you against gross generalization? Look at who you elected.
If you’re so good
With all the success claimed by the TV lawyers in their commercials, it seems they could rely on word of mouth for business and eliminate all those irritating ads.
Defining term
Open borders advocates' talking points, including "A Day Without Immigrants," "we're a nation of immigrants," "immigrants built this country," "Trump hates immigrants," etc., omit a key word: "illegal," which negates their arguments.
Abuse of freedom
First Amendment freedom of the press includes, ironically, the right to openly lie and distort facts to advance a political agenda that is contrary to the Constitution.
Distinction
Trump is not stupid. He's igno-rant: He ignores and rants about things that don't suit him, whether they're true or not.
