Sound Off for March 1, 2017

It's a free country. If a retail chain decides to drop Ivanka Trump's fashion line, they have that right. Just as anyone who is offended by that action has the right to boycott those stores.
Plumbing shortage
If I hear Chuck Schumer on TV one more time, I’m going to have to install another toilet in my bathroom to throw up in.
The ‘U.S.’ part is the tipoff
I asked a United States Marshal how a branch of law enforcement in Columbus can cross over to another state. She told me that “we do things how we want to down here.”
No cost, great value
Compliments are like verbal flowers.
From the bottom down
In a list of best places to live in the 50 states, Georgia is 51st and Alabama is 52nd.
Most would side with you
Louisiana congressman's opinion: America became a more perfect union because Lincoln and King were murdered. My opinion: They would have done even more good had they lived longer.
