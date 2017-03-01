Sound Off for March 2, 2017

There are more important issues
I wish Columbus would stop worrying about a smoker smoking outside.
Don’t worry, be happy
The Oroville dam and water release spill ways in California due to global climate change will bring about seismic weight differences in the fault lines involved. I am sure no one is paying attention.
They were right, in a way
The real “Death Panel,” envisioned by Sarah Palin and other Republicans, is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Call it the Trump/Ryan Termination Plan.
Status quo
So they're talking about replacing the Government Center. Guess that means city employees can expect to go another 30 years or so without an actual cost of living pay increase. They've gotten used to it.
Grow some skin, sir
Our President said he would destroy ISIS within 30 days, yet he will not attend the correspondent's dinner because the press is mean to him. Sad.
The bill’s coming due
Trash trucks shot, rails, failed property tax and new courthouse. Hold on to your wallets.
Comments