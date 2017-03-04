Sound Off for March 5, 2017

Cut — Take Two
The ultra-liberal Hollywood crowd is trying to tell President Trump how to run the country, but they can't even get their own awards show right.
If they can make things last ...
In Europe replacing a 50-year-old government building is unheard of. Munich's city hall has been in continuous service for over 100 years.
But workers also made the lanes
Attention all shoppers! Using the self check-out lanes will keep someone from having a job. Just refuse to use.
Blood money
What worries me about that $54 billion defense spending budget is that we will go looking for (another) war to justify it.
Ominous precedents
Trump excommunicates every reporter who dares to raise an eyebrow at his insanity, leaving him with a small crowd of groveling supplicants.
Expensive self-validation
Hollywood celebrities congregate at the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes and Tony Awards with glitz and glamour. Perhaps these events are really about assuring each other that they really are important as they think they are.
What’s the downside?
The President announces a program to support victims of criminal acts at the hands of illegals and a chorus of groans swells. Who could oppose this? We can guess, but seriously, you disagree?
The quality of mercy
Thank you to Judge Julius Hunter for giving a fair bond to the the young Hispanic mother and aunt, who must be suffering greatly.
