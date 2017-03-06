Sound Off for March 7, 2017

Exercise caution
Right-wing media organizations Breitbart, Fox, Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh, etc.: Please do not circulate stories concerning invasions from Mars, secret agents, Godzilla, The Apprentice, Saturday Night Live or anything President Trump will believe.
Noise is noise
Even if it's true that average decibel levels of barking dogs are louder than chicken noises, it's still a nuisance. Have city councilors never heard a rooster, goose, or peacock from twenty feet away?
Hey, parents ...
You might want to give your child lunch money instead of buying lotto tickets, at least until they make them eatable.
Strong and able
Some people decry so many generals in President Trump's Cabinet. A general is someone who's spent his or her entire career asking what they can do for their country. Something these people apparently cannot comprehend.
At your own risk
Take a calculator and change with you when shopping in Columbus. Multiply non-food items by 1.07 and food by 1.04 to get amount actually owed, put it on the counter, and walk out.
Old political tactic
The bigger the lie the more people believe it. That's your president.
What I saw
Looks like Black History Month was celebrated at the Academy Awards.
