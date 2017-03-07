Sound Off for March 8, 2017

The bill will be coming
Be warned, Columbus. The stage is being set for a new government center and they are coming after your wallet.
When our PAC is rich enough
Congress lets big oil, insurance and banking write the legislation. When do the people get their legislation written?
Vanished values
Eating a sack lunch at school when I was a kid taught me to work hard so that my kids would not have to. I guess that has gone out the window.
That, and not destroying countries
Do you know that Afghanistan is one of the world’s largest opiate suppliers? The U.S. has the capability of destroying it, but hasn’t because it would destroy Afghanistan’s economy.
Discrimination is downright criminal
Do sanctuary cities provide sanctuary for all criminals or just illegal immigrants? If it's just illegal immigrants, then that seems unfair to all the other criminals.
Inhale this
I will smoke outside and if it bothers you — walk around me. How much are we paying these “consultants” anyway?
Comments