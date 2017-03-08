Sound Off for March 9, 2017

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole Pause

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality