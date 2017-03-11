Sound Off for March 12, 2017

News vs. media
According to news reports, only 3 percent of the news coverage by the liberal media is positive toward Trump. Look up the definition of brainwash.
If you’re taking suggestions ...
Hey W.C. Bradley — a Ruth’s Chris steakhouse would be a great fit with your new development. Just sayin’.
Volatile mix
Take Nixon in the deepest days of his Watergate paranoia, subtract 50 IQ points, add Twitter, and you have Trump.
We need better
Congressman Drew Ferguson is bragging on his website about allowing coal waste to be dumped in our streams. Is this what we want in Washington, a lapdog for Russia lovers and rich business interests?
Disposable public property?
The government center is only about 46 years old and they are talking about replacing it. My house is 46 years old and I plan on staying here another 40 years and won’t need to replace it.
Why now, Nancy?
Pelosi is calling for Sessions to resign. Why didn’t she do that when Bill and Hillary lied under oath — with Bill Clinton lying on national TV?
Frightening prospect
As we speak, the topic of conversation on television is the "mental stability" of the President of the United States. Wow.
No relief in sight
After eight years of Bush, eight years of Obama and the current disaster, I think it is probably futile to think that the political majesty of a time called Camelot might ever return.
