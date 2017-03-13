Sound Off for March 14, 2017

Play to pay?
I went to pay my telephone bill today. I was told they had to see my driver’s license before I could pay the bill. Something in the soup ain’t clean.
Unhealthy plan
Under the new health plan the tax credit is determined by age and income. If you are in your 60s, good luck finding a plan for under $4,000 a year (the credit maximum).
Voters’ choice
Overheard in the Oval Office: Trump singing Billy Joel’s lyric: “You may be right. I may be crazy. But it just may be a lunatic you’re looking for.”
Closing in
The only walls a lot of college professors are in favor of today are the walls they're building around their students' minds.
Simple answer
Anyone who follows headlines at all knows that the wiretap orders from Obama were included in the 3 million fraudulent votes.
Read your lines
If Patrick Stewart doesn’t like President Trump, let him stay in his own country and make changes there. Why do actors think they can save the world?
Who knew?
I think everyone should eat free. Problem solved.
Justice overdue
The Ledger asks if the death penalty is dying. The victims are the ones dying. We need to stand up and make these criminals pay for their crimes.
