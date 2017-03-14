Sound Off

March 14, 2017 4:11 PM

Sound Off for March 15, 2017

Sweet deal — but not for you

Catch-22 of tax credits for insurance: If you can't afford to buy, you don't get the tax credit.

It’s a nice thought

Could it be that the great philosophical difference between Republican politicians and Democratic politicians might be brought to the front by the ACA, and both finally see a middle ground? A teaching/learning moment?

If not personal security ...

Please, as long as you continue to drive without a seat belt, make sure you have lots of life insurance for the family you leave behind.

Not a zero-sum game

If you believe rich people "control" the world's money and decide how it's "distributed," you need counseling. There's no finite "wealth pie" divided up by mysterious "powers that be." If you want more, work more.

Surprise — more trickle-up

Two of the biggest tax cuts in the Republicans’ repeal of Obamacare would deliver $157 billion over the next ten years to those with incomes of $1 million or more. So what else is new?

Reward for not being jerks

What’s next for students who behave? A trip to Disney?

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lady Cougars advance to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos