Sound Off for March 15, 2017

Sweet deal — but not for you
Catch-22 of tax credits for insurance: If you can't afford to buy, you don't get the tax credit.
It’s a nice thought
Could it be that the great philosophical difference between Republican politicians and Democratic politicians might be brought to the front by the ACA, and both finally see a middle ground? A teaching/learning moment?
If not personal security ...
Please, as long as you continue to drive without a seat belt, make sure you have lots of life insurance for the family you leave behind.
Not a zero-sum game
If you believe rich people "control" the world's money and decide how it's "distributed," you need counseling. There's no finite "wealth pie" divided up by mysterious "powers that be." If you want more, work more.
Surprise — more trickle-up
Two of the biggest tax cuts in the Republicans’ repeal of Obamacare would deliver $157 billion over the next ten years to those with incomes of $1 million or more. So what else is new?
Reward for not being jerks
What’s next for students who behave? A trip to Disney?
Comments