Sound Off for March 16, 2017

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain Pause

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:57 Sen. Ed Harbison discusses veterans assistance

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:08 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 15 for WRBL's Carmen Rose