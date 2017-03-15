Sound Off for March 16, 2017

Nourishment for the soul
Richard Newell, the story of you and your dog, Missy, is very heartfelt. She is blessed to have you. Also praying as the world is closer to a cure for ALS. Definitely buying a raffle ticket!
Nice pix, but ...
I was greatly amused at the Ledger-Enquirer's Toast of the Town photo gallery. I am sure that they are good people, but we do not know them.
Diagnostic update
Under Trumpcare, being old is now a preexisting condition.
Lab analysis
Nancy Pelosi said: "We have to pass it to find out what’s in it." A physician said: "In my business, that's the definition of a stool sample." That pretty much sums it up.
Hasta la vista, baby
I wonder if the late night intruder who jumped the fence at the White House was Arnold Schwarzenegger?
Didn’t happen overnight
Reading Lee Drutman's "The devastating power of the presidency," in Sunday's Forum will help you understand how our country has arrived at this destructive, polarized condition.
