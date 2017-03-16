Sound Off for March 17, 2017

It’s just that simple
The headline stated "Local undocumented immigrants fear raids." If they are in fear why don't they just become documented? Somebody please explain why this simple solution doesn't work.
Deliberate and deliberative
Senators Isakson and Perdue: On repeal-and-replace, heed the advice of your moderate GOP colleagues. Slow down and do it right.
Color blinded
What? A high school with a large immigrant population was upset because students of an opposing school wore red, white and blue to a basketball game? If American patriotism offends you, then go back home!
Civic abdication
Supporting the President no matter how wrong just because he is President is the dumbest argument I've heard since Pascal's wager.
Overreaching
I’m a non-smoker and thankful my family members don’t smoke. But a city ordinance making Columbus “smoke-free” is ridiculous. I commend Woodson for speaking out and disappointed other counselors didn’t.
Comments