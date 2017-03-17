Sound Off

March 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for March 18, 2017

Talkin’ proud

Fifty years ago, if an out-of-towner was knocking our hometown, we'd brag about the "world's tallest man-made structure" and the girl who sings "I Want a Beatle for Christmas." Top that, sucker!

Etymology

A new word soon to be added to Webster’s: “Trumpian” — as in “He told a falsehood of trumpian proportions.”

Not that one

There are a lot of great lawyers out there, but I be dad-gum if I ever hire a screaming attorney like that commercial.

Once again ...

How many times must you dummies be told there is no Smiths, Ala.?

Common scents

Liberals now want to be called progressives. But if you call a skunk a flower it still stinks.

Charity begins ...

As published in the Ledger, many charitable organization executives make in the millions in compensation. That’s sad.

Unburied story

I can’t believe the L-E actually had national news regarding the Supreme Court nominee on the front page. It’s usually on page 3. Good job.

In his corner

Call me red, white and blue. I admire our present president.

Cry for help

Where is Ross Perot when we need him?

