Sound Off for March 19, 2017

Drive at your own risk
The new construction and traffic lane markings on Veterans Parkway will soon be known as Zig-Zag Alley.
Stoner ‘wit’
Snoop Doggy Dog's "clever" video showing him assassinating President Trump should serve as fair warning that smoking too much weed does serious damage to the human brain.
Setting a higher standard
Those ethical folks at TSYS and Aflac need to be on the school board and city council. We sure do need them.
Subliminal annoyance
Nancy Pelosi is like background music. You know it’s there but you don’t pay any attention to it.
After two centuries ...
The last time The White House and Oval Office were this defiled and soiled was during the War of 1812, when the Brits burned the place to the ground.
Regional wage gap
A hamburger flipper up north makes more money than a skilled electrician or carpenter does here in the South. Check it out if you don’t believe it.
Long overdue reforms
The VA has done a great turnaround. Instead of feeling like a beggar I feel like an American again. God Bless America.
Interesting conditions
Just saw on Fox News: Republican health care bill allows 30% rate increase if you refuse a DNA test or do not give results to your employer. Can also be used to discriminate in hiring. Wow.
Not a fan?
Sound Off just keeps getting worse and worse.
