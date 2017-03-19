Sound Off for March 20, 2017

No place better
I’ve traveled around the world and wound up in Phenix City. I absolutely love it.
Well thought out
GOP healthcare bill cuts care for mental illness. GOP passes bill that allows the mentally ill to buy guns. Now that’s making America great again.
On the hook
Columbus Consolidated Government will build anything and we’ll end up paying for it later.
Founding wisdom
Our Constitution shows a faith in the people and the willingness to rule ourselves.
This isn’t trivial
Our president has made accusations against former President Obama regarding wiretapping, which we know are not true. Where is the sense of outrage? Do we just return to "business as usual?"
Proper priorities
The new budget proposal finally addresses years of neglect to our military. What use are all these social programs if we are not able to defend the country?
Not just the left
You don't have to be liberal to criticize Trump. All it takes is opening your eyes to the mean, disturbed person he is.
A win-win
The City Service Center staff need new quarters, the Blue Cross building needs new tenants. Two problems solved with one move.
