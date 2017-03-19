Sound Off

March 19, 2017 2:13 PM

Sound Off for March 20, 2017

No place better

I’ve traveled around the world and wound up in Phenix City. I absolutely love it.

Well thought out

GOP healthcare bill cuts care for mental illness. GOP passes bill that allows the mentally ill to buy guns. Now that’s making America great again.

On the hook

Columbus Consolidated Government will build anything and we’ll end up paying for it later.

Founding wisdom

Our Constitution shows a faith in the people and the willingness to rule ourselves.

This isn’t trivial

Our president has made accusations against former President Obama regarding wiretapping, which we know are not true. Where is the sense of outrage? Do we just return to "business as usual?"

Proper priorities

The new budget proposal finally addresses years of neglect to our military. What use are all these social programs if we are not able to defend the country?

Not just the left

You don't have to be liberal to criticize Trump. All it takes is opening your eyes to the mean, disturbed person he is.

A win-win

The City Service Center staff need new quarters, the Blue Cross building needs new tenants. Two problems solved with one move.

