March 20, 2017 12:51 PM

Sound Off for March 21, 2017

Nope.

When someone uses phrases like "Trust me" or "Believe me," I usually don't.

Special offer ...

If federal funding for PBS is eliminated, I sense another PBS fund drive.

Give it some air

If Rachel Maddow had a brain, she’d take it out and play with it.

Personal effects

Global warming is real. Why would anybody make that up? One evening my air-conditioner is on, the next night my heater is on. That’s real enough to me.

Foreign to policy

The outside world, including our one-time allies, views the Trump administration as increasingly schizophrenic.

Pick up, please

Can someone tell me why I can’t ever get someone on the phone at the Government Center? You aren’t that important.

Doubling down

A fake news headline about fake news. Really, Ledger? This is what you sank to?

Mandatory

I think Sheryl Green’s column should be required reading for every teacher in the school system.

Inanimate

Saw this bumper sticker: “If guns kill people, then forks make people fat, pencils misspell words and people make cars drive drunk.” Just about sums it up in one sentence.

