Sound Off for March 22, 2017

So ... not a fan?
Your Monday March 20th paper is by far the worst one-sided left-winged opinionated rag, that isn't even fit for the bottom of a birdcage.
What a surprise
Read the article about traffic fatalities increasing once again after falling so many years. Then read the article about the fool who posted two Facebook live videos while fleeing the police. Is it any wonder?
Above ideology
You don’t have to be conservative to support Trump. All you have to do is open your eyes to see he is trying to help this country survive.
The real culprit
If Trump Tower was tapped, it probably was the FSB/ex KGB. Putin was keeping tabs on his stooge.
This is a threat?
Someone bothered so bad about someone smoking outside sure is fragile.
It’s earned, not doled
Once again a news organization called Social Security an “entitlement program.” Wrong. I paid a significant amount in taxes for Social Security over 40 years of employment.
