Sound Off

March 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for March 23, 2017

It wasn’t invented here

Clark County/Athens has been smokeless for years. No complaints. Grow up.

Your money, their profit

Thanks to our new president, your financial adviser won't have to put your interests first when selling you investments. Buyer beware.

Got it, folk’s?

An apostrophe followed by an "s" added to a word doesn't make it plural. It makes it possessive. One of the worst spelling mistakes made today by people who should know better.

Accurately ugly picture

If a budget can be a portrait of a soul, then Trump's soul is arid and shriveled. If he could defund civilization, he would.

Just take a number ...

People actually believe all you do is stand in line and wait to go from being undocumented to documented? Not that simple.

Civic imperative

When I grow up I'm going to deliver newspapers, as I feel that it's imperative that all citizens get their "fake" news. It's my "alternative" duty to the president.

