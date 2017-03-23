Sound Off for March 24, 2017

Public interest, not special interest
Kudos to representative Smith for standing up for patients who get ripped off by greedy out-of-network healthcare scams.
... If you can find one
I see Trump’s budget eliminated a NASA project to divert an asteroid. Might want to ask the dinosaurs whether that was a good idea.
Downsizing the drug war
Clarkston just decriminalized possession of marijuana up to one ounce with a $75 fine. Why not more towns in Georgia?
Be patient, America
Trump's wrong to suggest Europe should pay for its own defense. It's only been 72 years since we spent billions and sacrificed tens of thousands of American lives to save them. Give them time.
Expendable work force
Have you heard? They now have a robot that can flip hamburgers. The highest paid hamburger flippers will be the first to go.
The buck stops ... ?
Trump didn't “inherit” a mess, as he said. He created a mess.
Comments