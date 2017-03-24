Sound Off

March 24, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for March 25, 2017

Breakthrough

People ask what's up with all these heroin overdoses, so after extensive medical research, I concluded they used too large a dose, and/or doses were too frequent. That's the "over" part, Einsteins.

Sin of omission

Come on, L-E, no mention of the heinous rape of the 14-year-old girl by the illegal immigrants at Rockville High? It doesn't fit the liberal agenda, does it?

Rhyme unreason

Little Miss Trumpet, Sits on his Rumpet, Tweeting his words through the day, Along came a Russian, to have a discussion, and frightened Miss Trumpet away. (He has the "Best" words).

Just not worth it

When you have to run space heaters in almost every office because the HVAC blows cold air all winter, it's probably cheaper to build a new building.

Did Putin say so?

Director Comey says that Putin really hates Hillary Clinton, and that he did everything to destroy her campaign. Does Comey know Putin personally?

Be warned

If a loved one is ever murdered or raped by an illegal alien given refuge by "sanctuary cities" idiots, I'll be waiting in parking lots, garages, and alleys for officials who voted for that policy.

Not happening

So much for President Trump’s pledge of “insurance for everyone.”

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos