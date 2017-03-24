Sound Off for March 25, 2017

Breakthrough
People ask what's up with all these heroin overdoses, so after extensive medical research, I concluded they used too large a dose, and/or doses were too frequent. That's the "over" part, Einsteins.
Sin of omission
Come on, L-E, no mention of the heinous rape of the 14-year-old girl by the illegal immigrants at Rockville High? It doesn't fit the liberal agenda, does it?
Rhyme unreason
Little Miss Trumpet, Sits on his Rumpet, Tweeting his words through the day, Along came a Russian, to have a discussion, and frightened Miss Trumpet away. (He has the "Best" words).
Just not worth it
When you have to run space heaters in almost every office because the HVAC blows cold air all winter, it's probably cheaper to build a new building.
Did Putin say so?
Director Comey says that Putin really hates Hillary Clinton, and that he did everything to destroy her campaign. Does Comey know Putin personally?
Be warned
If a loved one is ever murdered or raped by an illegal alien given refuge by "sanctuary cities" idiots, I'll be waiting in parking lots, garages, and alleys for officials who voted for that policy.
Not happening
So much for President Trump’s pledge of “insurance for everyone.”
