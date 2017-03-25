Sound Off for March 26, 2017

Save it for ‘Field & Stream’
The commercial with the attorney shooting an image of a deer in the head is disturbing. It bothers me and I am 66 years old. Can only imagine how it might scare children.
Economic cognitive dysfunction
Republicans: Scrap Obamacare, return the $600 billion in tax breaks to the wealthy and the corporations and then complain about the “unsustainable” national debt. Go figure!
Of no concern to me
I don't care about the trumped-up relationship between the US and Russia. In four years I will vote for Trump again and if he were a Democrat I would vote for him several times.
Everybody got slimed
Obviously, Trump colluded with puppet master Putin to get elected, but the plot required that Hillary and the DNC ignore FBI hacking warnings so their debate cheating, bribery, and primary rigging could be uncovered.
Aromatic debris field
Asthma is not "fragile." My wife was sick for days, nearly hospitalized, from jerks smoking "outside." Smoking kills your sense of smell; you have no idea how many dozens of yards your stink assaults people.
What’s in a word?
To those who are so vehemently opposed to democratic socialism: Ask yourself why Denmark rated themselves number one again in the "Happiest Nation" Index. The U.S. dropped from number thirteenth to fourteenth place.
Speaking of words ...
Do Republican lawmakers really think we’re so stupid we don’t know the difference between “accessible” and “affordable” health insurance?
