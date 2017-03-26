Sound Off for March 27, 2017

Issue of timing
It might be just a coincidence, but every time a Sears store closes in this city, a local government entity needs a new building.
Given a choice ...
Sarah Palin’s Death Panel accusation was a lot less expensive than the Trump/Ryan Termination Plan.
Bottom line
Two illegal immigrant students, aged 17 and 18, enrolled as freshmen, raped a 14-year old girl at school. I don't know, something just seems wrong with that picture. Could it be the word "illegal"?
Tarnished image
A poll by Germany's ARD media group found that the percentage of Germans who think the U.S. Is a "trustworthy ally" dropped from 59% in November to 22% last month.
Growth industries
Judging from the local television ads, the two main industries here are selling cars and suing people.
Bigger picture
While watching television and looking at children dying in war-torn countries, I conclude that it's not "America first," it's "humanity first." Wrong again, Donald.
Hum a few bars ...
It would be appropriate if the Trump administration replaced the National Anthem with the theme from the "Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour."
