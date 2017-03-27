March 28, 2017

Fatal defect
As a professional driver with 30 years behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle, I can give you a hundred reasons why more people are being killed in accidents. They all begin between the ears.
If we build it ...
The taxpayers will have to pay for the wall. Mexico isn’t paying for it.
Against what?
Really sad when the organizer of a California march supporting police, veterans and first responders is doused with pepper spray by a "protester." Just what are these people protesting? Decency? Civility? Liberty? Democracy? Humanity?
Sunny side
I'm in a good mood today so I'm not going to say anything negative about the low life scum ruining Columbus with their crimes.
Monstrous
I think the Democrats should nominate Al Franken and Jill Stein for president and vice president, respectively, in the next presidential election. I would love to see the Dems with a Franken-Stein ticket.
All too real
It's not fake news. Smoking is addictive and even second-hand smoke kills people dead. Ask your doctor. Make Columbus smoke-free as possible. You will save a lot of lives for generations to come.
Think again
Do Democratic lawmakers really think Obamacare is "affordable"?
