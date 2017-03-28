Sound Off for March 29, 2017

Welcome news
The front page story on the new 344-unit apartment complex should mean needed new revenues for Phenix City as a result of the city’s rental tax ordinance.
Quite a striking contrast
Do people realize Trump's weekends in Florida, Melania’s at Trump Tower, kids’ overseas trip on Trump's business are going to cost taxpayers billions? Soldiers' kids change school all the time.
Okey dokey ...
I've begun carrying several jagged-edged throwing rocks painted black and have already hidden hundreds that only I can easily find. If police ask, I'm an artist with that rock hiding project.
The real scandal
We now know Trump's transition team was indeed spied on by the Obama administration. Obama made leaks highly likely by a mysterious last-minute intel order. What did Obama know and when did he know it?
Bipartisanship at last
I suspect that even some Republicans are committed to ensuring The Donald is a one-term president! Just saying.
Drying agent
Sometimes the swamp drains you.
