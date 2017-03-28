Sound Off

March 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for March 29, 2017

Welcome news

The front page story on the new 344-unit apartment complex should mean needed new revenues for Phenix City as a result of the city’s rental tax ordinance.

Quite a striking contrast

Do people realize Trump's weekends in Florida, Melania’s at Trump Tower, kids’ overseas trip on Trump's business are going to cost taxpayers billions? Soldiers' kids change school all the time.

Okey dokey ...

I've begun carrying several jagged-edged throwing rocks painted black and have already hidden hundreds that only I can easily find. If police ask, I'm an artist with that rock hiding project.

The real scandal

We now know Trump's transition team was indeed spied on by the Obama administration. Obama made leaks highly likely by a mysterious last-minute intel order. What did Obama know and when did he know it?

Bipartisanship at last

I suspect that even some Republicans are committed to ensuring The Donald is a one-term president! Just saying.

Drying agent

Sometimes the swamp drains you.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos