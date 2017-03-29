Sound Off for March 30, 2017

Leave us something
You want to take away my guns. Now you want to take away my cigarettes, councilors?
Fantasy or horror?
I don’t know about you blokes, but the beast in the new movie version of “Beauty and the Beast” looks more demonic than beastly.
Feast of material
All media outlets owe President Trump big money for all the headlines and sensationalism he has given them. Y’all love him and you know it.
One flew east, one flew west ...
The more news I hear from the White House the more I’m convinced the inmates are running the asylum.
It’s the brand, not the medicine
The thing Republicans hate about Obamacare is the name Obama. Any other name and they would like it.
Let’s get our priorities straight
Forget a new courthouse. It’s time to call in the National Guard.
That time of year again
Don’t you hate it when the spring pollen gets on your car?
