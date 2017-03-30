Sound Off for March 31, 2017

A matter of choice
A non-smoker who goes into an establishment knowing that smoking is allowed shouldn’t come whining about second-hand smoke. It should be a non-issue.
Bravo
Kudos for Leonard Pitts’ Sunday column. It was absolutely great.
A red by any other name
Progressive is a politically correct term for communists.
Define, please
Republican campaign aides says no improper contact with Russians. One wonders, what is proper contact with the Russians?
The real threat to America
All of you active supporters of the Democratic Party are worse enemies to this country than the Russians or terrorists.
A parable
If a burglar breaks into your house and attempts to rob you but fails, do you become chummy with him and call your vigilant family members stupid? Connect the dots, Trump supporters.
