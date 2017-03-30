Sound Off

March 30, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for March 31, 2017

A matter of choice

A non-smoker who goes into an establishment knowing that smoking is allowed shouldn’t come whining about second-hand smoke. It should be a non-issue.

Bravo

Kudos for Leonard Pitts’ Sunday column. It was absolutely great.

A red by any other name

Progressive is a politically correct term for communists.

Define, please

Republican campaign aides says no improper contact with Russians. One wonders, what is proper contact with the Russians?

The real threat to America

All of you active supporters of the Democratic Party are worse enemies to this country than the Russians or terrorists.

A parable

If a burglar breaks into your house and attempts to rob you but fails, do you become chummy with him and call your vigilant family members stupid? Connect the dots, Trump supporters.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos