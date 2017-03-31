Sound Off for April 1, 2017

No big deal
My wife worked at airlines for decades, and when family members flew "non-rev" (free), we had to follow a reasonable dress code, including me wearing a coat and tie. Troublemakers should leave United alone.
Fun and legal
Smile. It's the only addiction left you can't get arrested for.
Once they win ...
Apparently, Republicans are better at campaigning than they are at governing.
Why stop there?
If you are going to ban smoking in Columbus, please go ahead and ban the sale and drinking of alcohol. It causes many deaths.
Not enough
Three years for vehicular homicide of a father of two! Sounds like old Phenix City politics are back.
Separation
I don't think it's correct that one branch of our government gets to pick the members of another branch. We should elect the Supreme Court just like we do the other two branches.
Just antisocial
No, I don't have Alzheimer's. If I pretend I don't know you, maybe you'll just go away.
In the works
Most of Ford's investment in three Michigan car plants was approved as part of a 2015 deal with the UAW.
