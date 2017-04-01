Sound Off for April 2, 2017

Cautionary distinction
I worked for a major insurance company for 40 years. The company did, indeed, fear some attorneys, but not the attorneys forced to advertise on TV.
There’s a worse crime here
Two illegals rape a 14-year old girl, and you think what's wrong with that picture is the word "illegal." So rape by citizens is OK?
Disassociated concern
President Trump is acting to repeal President Obama’s regulations on the environment, making Republicans the party of dirty air and polluted water. If I were still a Republican I’d be embarrassed. Now I’m just worried.
Graphic persuasion
If in doubt on vote, maybe council needs to see what doctors see when they operate on one of these many victims of tobacco. Addicts are last to admit and generally never admit a problem.
Looking for a new candidate
The GOP Freedom Caucus is not satisfied with Trump's level of hatred. Plans are being laid to nominate Satan for 2020. Jesus was considered, but was found to be brown, liberal, and an immigrant.
There’s an upside
Since the NCAA is now dictating what laws States can pass, we should dismiss Congress and turn law making over to them. At least it would get rid of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
Just so you know ...
I hate deer. Deer eat my garden, they run into my car. Why do we have deer? So these little “deer-hunters” have something to do. I hate them.
