Sound Off for April 3, 2017

Public interest
So the NRA is pushing legislation to make gun silencers cheaper and easier to obtain. That's so nice for the NRA to show concern over how noisy our neighborhoods have become.
Wrong place
A suspicious man was caught too near the White House. If they want to get Trump, they need to go to Mar-A-Lago in Florida. That’s where all of the work gets done.
Not an asset
Hey Ricky, having small-structured cops is not something to be proud of.
It’s his pattern
Regular reminder that Donald Trump’s core competency is not deal-making with powerful counter-parties. It is duping gullible victims.
Multiple choice
Mayor Tomlinson does not need a commission to come up with three options: Do it, do it now, do it anyway.
What we do know
I don't know if it was Russia behind leaked Podesta emails, but it was Hillary and the DNC that deleted emails, gave Hillary debate questions in advance and disrespected American voters by calling them names.
No longer news
OK we got it — we understand women can graduate from Ranger School, but we don't need to see it on the front page of the Ledger every time one graduates.
