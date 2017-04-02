Sound Off for April 3, 2017

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death Pause

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

2:39 DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon