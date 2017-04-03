Sound Off for April 4, 2017

Knowing is nuts
My desire to be well informed is currently at odds with my desire to remain sane.
So grateful
A million thanks to the lady who found my cell phone at the Publix in Phenix City. You are an angel.
Long Branch Lady
The entertainment reviewer who called Miss Kitty of “Gunsmoke” fame a prostitute must have never seen an episode. She better keep an eye out for Matt, Chester, and Doc.
See no evil ...
If you admire our president, I can’t call you red, white and blue. I’d call you deaf, dumb and blind.
Partisan stalling
Many Republicans voted for Kagan and Sotomayer. Democrats planning to further divide America and stop Congress from working on important legislation by filibustering Gorsuch are unfair and childish.
Don’t chance it
I don't usually advocate keeping a gun in the house, but I'm seriously considering buying one just so I can have the pleasure of using it if anyone ever decides to vandalize my American flag.
American poets
If Bob Dylan gets a Nobel award for his songwriting then Willie Nelson should get one, too.
Joke’s on us
Donald Trump admits he made a mistake. April Fool.
Comments