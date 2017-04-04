Sound Off for April 5, 2017

0:27 Time Lapse: Watch as the storm front moves into Columbus Pause

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

0:26 Storm blows sign onto sports car in hotel parking lot

3:14 Here's why a Columbus family is speaking out about social media posts

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

0:52 Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

0:28 Storm hits unrestored vacant boiler house in downtown Columbus

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first