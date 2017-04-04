Sound Off for April 5, 2017

It’s not about jewelry
"He went to Jared" has taken on a new meaning.
The rest of the story
Tuesday’s AP article states Trump donates salary to Park Service, potentially lowering his taxes. So why did they fail to mention that he still must pay taxes on the donated salary?
Anyone who thinks he is ... isn’t
John Tures, there are no white supremacists because anyone who believes that one race is superior to the others is proof by their existence that their race could never be superior.
A better class of swamp
They drained the swamp to build Washington D.C. back in the day. I say the original inhabitants were much better. At least you could tell them apart.
They have the votes to repeal it now
After 9/11, Republicans were all for the Patriot Act. Now, if any Republican operative gets caught up in intelligence granted in this act, the GOP calls it political.
All politics is local
Sorry, "No Deal," Mr. President, unless you agree to reinstate two day per week garbage pick-up.
