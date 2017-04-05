Sound Off for April 6, 2017

Regional disclaimer
In the South I guess it’s OK to talk about someone as long as you end it with “Bless her heart.”
Unseparated powers
I’d like Trump to sign an executive order requiring everyone in Congress — House and Senate — to go on Obamacare and see how much they like it.
Not guaranteed a free ride
Attention moochers: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the only free entitlements you have. You should have to work for everything else.
The bear or the buggy?
Bear sighting. I saw a bear crossing Veterans Parkway pushing a buggy drinking a beer.
Live targets
A shooting match in Columbus will help fill hotel rooms and restaurants? Surprise to me. Columbus has a shooting match every weekend and it fills caskets, not hotels.
Sign language
I wonder if Nancy Pelosi can talk without her hands.
A few days late, but ...
Whoops, Hillary. There was a mistake in the counting. April Fool.
