Sound Off for April 7, 2017

How much would defeat cost?
Pay $3 million and call it our victory? Thank goodness we didn't lose. Legislature should get rid of unintended consequences of present statute.
Negative prognosis
saw Ted Koppel on Sean Hannity. Dead man walking.
Did you leave out Vlad?
New TV show based on old one: Ivanka, Jared, Sean, Bannon, Rex, Priebus, Eric, Don Jr. — would the real President please stand up?
Tax-funded propaganda
No way should the government give NPR any public funds. They are nothing but an anti-Trump PAC.
Cyber hazards
Isn't it wonderful knowing the people who created social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are making billions while innocent children are driven to suicide by the cyber bullying those sites facilitate?
Rebranding
You know, as the CB&T signs disappear and are replaced by Synovus, that CB&T campaign of "Bank of Here" will become "Synovus … Bank of Where?"
