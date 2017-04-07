Sound Off for April 8, 2017

Come on down
It wasn’t fair that those people who didn’t have a ticket got in as contestants for “The Price is Right.” My family bought tickets and waited in line for three hours.
It still talks
It’s pretty sad when old Columbus money can buy legislators to cast laws allowing them to break the law.
Painful mouthful
You reckon Trump realizes he has bitten off more than he can chew?
No time soon
Houston has decriminalized marijuana. Why not cities in Georgia?
Dirty job, but ...
Thank you Animal Control for picking up the dead animal on Edgewater Rd. on Wednesday.
Alternative wall
I don’t know who these 35% are who still approve of Trump, but can we build the wall around them?
Bite out of crime
The Columbus Consolidated Crooks have struck again. They can’t get the murderers and thieves off the road but they can give you a ticket while your car is parked in front of your own house.
It wasn’t ‘his’
All this incessant talk about Gorsuch stealing Garland’s “seat.” This isn’t musical chairs. What makes the Democratic pundits believe that if Garland had a hearing, he would have been confirmed? That wasn’t going to happen.
Comments